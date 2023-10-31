Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

