P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on P/F Bakkafrost
P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance
About P/F Bakkafrost
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than P/F Bakkafrost
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tesla Skids 4.79% As ON Semiconductor Hits The Brakes
Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.