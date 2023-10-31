PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 173,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

