Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

