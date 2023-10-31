Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.73. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,538,205 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,434,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

