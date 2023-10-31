Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.