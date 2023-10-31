Park Place Capital Corp Buys 533 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

