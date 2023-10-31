Park Place Capital Corp Has $357,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 78,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.