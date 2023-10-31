Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

