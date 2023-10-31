Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 275 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Datadog were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $95,013,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,611 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

