Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 143 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Generac were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

