Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $588,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,750 shares of company stock worth $15,215,089. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

