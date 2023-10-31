Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

