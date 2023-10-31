Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

