Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

