Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.