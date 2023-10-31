Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

