Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

