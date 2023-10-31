Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after buying an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

