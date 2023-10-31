Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.81. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.68.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,959,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

