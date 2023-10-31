PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.14 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Up 0.8 %

CNXN opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PC Connection

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,501. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PC Connection by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PC Connection by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PC Connection by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.