PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.14 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PC Connection Stock Up 0.8 %
CNXN opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68.
In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,501. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PC Connection by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PC Connection by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PC Connection by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
