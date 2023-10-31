PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 444.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in PDD by 266.5% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $72,253,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA raised their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

