Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 558,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.