Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 12,261,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

