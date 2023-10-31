Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after buying an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after acquiring an additional 411,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,306,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 258,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

