Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 89 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.03. 103,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.