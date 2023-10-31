Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TJX stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. 409,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

