Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,348. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

