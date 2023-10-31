PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 611,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,637. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

