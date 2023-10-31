PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,708,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %
PEP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. 549,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,850. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.