PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,708,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PEP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. 549,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,850. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.