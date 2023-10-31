Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $165.55 million during the quarter.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,369. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $822.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -27.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.