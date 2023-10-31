Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$912.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.49 million. Perficient also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.98-$1.03 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 0.2 %

Perficient stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after buying an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

