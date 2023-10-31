Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Up to $51.52

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $54.73. Perficient shares last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 36,658 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Perficient by 109.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 140,294 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,239 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 6,104.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 159,399 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Perficient by 36.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Perficient by 41.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

