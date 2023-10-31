Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.8 %

HD stock opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

