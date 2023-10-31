PFG Investments LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

