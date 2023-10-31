PFG Investments LLC Acquires 243 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

