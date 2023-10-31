PFG Investments LLC Acquires 56 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $345.07 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

