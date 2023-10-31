PFG Investments LLC Acquires 869 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PYPL opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

