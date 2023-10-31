PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 192.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 70.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,439 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of FedEx by 376.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 161,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 83.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.69. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.34 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.