PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.