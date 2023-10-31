PFG Investments LLC Buys 20,484 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 2,033,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,331,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 601,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.