PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

