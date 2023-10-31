PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.