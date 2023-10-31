PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

