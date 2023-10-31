PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

