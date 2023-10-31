PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

