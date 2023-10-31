PFG Investments LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Down 3.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.