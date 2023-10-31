PFG Investments LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

