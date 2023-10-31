PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

