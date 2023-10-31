PFG Investments LLC Purchases 676 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

MKC stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

